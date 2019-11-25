Mitchell leads LSU over previously unbeaten Rutgers

Mitchell leads LSU over previously unbeaten Rutgers
LSU forward Ayana Mitchell (No. 5) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 25, 2019 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior Ayana Mitchell had a double-double to lead LSU past previously unbeaten Rutgers in the PMAC on Sunday.

The Lady Tigers (5-1) came away with the 64-58 win over Rutgers (4-1).

RELATED: LSU stops Rutgers, 64-58

Mitchell scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 31st double-double of her career. Junior Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers dominated defensively, grabbing a total of 38 rebounds and blocking four shots.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.