Nicholls back in the postseason for the third year in a row

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Nicholls grabbed the Southland Conference title last week in Hammond, and now this week in Thibodaux, they'll host a playoff game against North Dakota. It's three years running that the Colonels will play football late in November.
“I think when you mention us now, it’s kind of rare air. Not many teams get to go to the FCS playoffs three years in a row. It’s kind of nice. I don’t want it to ever get old for our guys. I want them to be excited about it. But I do want them to expect to be here,” said Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe.
“Yeah it kind of reminds me of practicing on Thanksgiving week with Rummel. Usually at that time we’re in the semifinals, pretty far in the playoffs at Rummel. This feeling is unbelievable. I feel like it’s kind of the norm,” said Colonel QB Chase Fourcade.
It’s been the norm for Nicholls thanks to a hefty contribution from Fourcade. The four-year starter has rewritten the Colonel offensive record book
“Obviously Chase and that entire class when they came in it put us on the map. Part of it, he knew we needed a quarterback. It was sold to him, hey you come in and be the face of the program. He’s done that, and exceeded all of our expectations. Just been wonderful, wonderful for the whole community, South Louisiana. He’s been a pleasure,” said Rebowe.
The senior class that Fourcade has been a part of has racked up 30 wins over a four year span, that’s a school record.
