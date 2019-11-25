Peat, Armstead, Line & Clapp listed as did not participate in Saints practice report

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints did not practice Monday but if they did, Andrus Peat (arm), Terron Armstead (ankle), Zach Line (knee) and Will Clapp (back) would not have participated, according to the team’s estimated practice report.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and returner Deonte Harris (hamstring) were listed as limited participants.
The Saints will play the Falcons Thursday night in Atlanta. For Thursday night games, teams have to give an estimated participation report on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.