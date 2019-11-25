Regional OMV offices reopen amid ongoing restoration of state computers after cyber-attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A handful of the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles locations reopened on Monday offering limited services to the public following last week’s cyber-attack and attempted ransomware incident. In all, the state has 79 OMV locations and most remained closed at the start of the new work week. The eight regional offices did reopen to the public.
People who showed up at the regional OMV office in New Orleans were greeted with handwritten signs on the glass doors notifying them that only driver’s license and vehicle registration services were available. No testing and reinstatements were being done per the sign.
Many people left with the new driver’s licenses and registrations they came for, but Dwayne Anthony, who drives an 18-wheeler was disappointed that he could not take care of the OMV business related to driving his big truck.
He had hoped to get what’s known as an IRP. He said without it he risks being cited especially if caught driving out-of-state where police are not aware of Louisiana’s cyber-related OMV issues.
“International Registration Plan, and like I said, if you’re not properly registered, if I go into another state with an expired tag, you know…I can’t work without a registration because I’ll be expired,” said Anthony.
Lashawn Mason was thrilled that she did not leave empty-handed.
"I'm like, oh Lord I need my driver's license, so I really do need it. Yes, I did get it, right here. Thank you, DMV for that,” said Mason.
Anton Stein had no complaints about the service he received.
"When they gave me the driver's license it still was warm, you know, hot from the press, so comfortable, nice,” said Stein.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency last week allowing state agencies to waive fees and fines including for members of the public with recently expired driver’s licenses and registrations.
For real-time updates on OMV office openings and closures go to: offices.omv.la.gov.
