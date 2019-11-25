Saenger Theatre announces it will reopen on Dec. 11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saenger Theatre will reopen its doors for the first time since the Hard Rock building collapse on Dec. 11.
The first show ill be Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged.
“We are grateful to the New Orleans community for their patience and understanding as we worked through the temporary closures due to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse,” said Saenger Theatre General Manager David Skinner. “The Saenger Theatre has been a beloved part of our city since 1927 and will continue to be for years to come. We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the theatre and are ready to continue providing incredible live entertainment to the Gulf Region.”
The Saenger Theatre continues its exciting line-up of live entertainment with three, nearly sold out performances with two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle from Dec. 13-15. Other shows are also planned for December.
The Saenger Theatre is owned by the New Orleans Building Corporation. The NOBC is the non-profit, public benefit corporation for the city of New Orleans.
The Hard Rock Hotel collapse happened in October. The Saenger is one of eight businesses that recently announced its reopening.
