Shelby: Sunny & Nice Start to the Week

Sunny and pleasant conditions will kick off this Thanksgiving Week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.
Some showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Wednesday morning. An isolated storm or two could be strong. Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop from the mid 70s Wednesday morning to the 60s in the afternoon.
The skies will clear and a very pleasant Thanksgiving is on tap with highs in the low 70s and lots of sun.
Clouds and warmer temperatures return Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front Sunday.
