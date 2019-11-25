Some OMV offices are expected to reopen on Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Eight regional OMV offices are reopening across the state after the ransomware attack that affected offices around the regional last week, according to an LSP report.
The regional offices set to reopen include:
· Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
· New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124
· Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118
· Lake Charles - 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615
· Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303
· Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203
· Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507
· Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301
All Public Tag Agents will open to assist with vehicle registrations only. However, the LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will remain closed.
State officials ask the public to “exercise patience and conduct only vital time-sensitive OMV business during limited openings".
Troopers will also continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited openings.
