SUNO Homicide Suspect Out on $12,500 Bond

New Orleans police got a call at 12:03 sunday morning, that there was a shooting in room 167. According to court documents they found Scott on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS rushed Scott to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The documents show that 20 year old suspect Andrew Gant, was arrested, and said he and the victim, 'were play fighting, at which time they pointed their guns at each other.' Gant said Scott 'Then pointed a gun at him a second time at which time, he got scared and shot the decedent'.