SUNO Homicide Suspect Out on $12,500 Bond

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans east man is home, released on bond just hours after police arrested him for shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning on SUNO's campus.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Andrew Gant said the tragedy occurred as he and an acquaintance, were pointing guns at each other.
Part of SUNO’s business incubator remained closed, the day after a shooting in which 20-year-old Jace Scott was killed.
"It shocked me, nothing happens back here, it's quiet" said SUNO student Alexis Handy.
New Orleans police got a call at 12:03 sunday morning, that there was a shooting in room 167. According to court documents they found Scott on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS rushed Scott to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The documents show that 20 year old suspect Andrew Gant, was arrested, and said he and the victim, 'were play fighting, at which time they pointed their guns at each other.' Gant said Scott 'Then pointed a gun at him a second time at which time, he got scared and shot the decedent'.
Scott was a former member of the Talladega marching band, which is planning a memorial next week. Gant attends Delgado. Neither were SUNO students, even though they were in the business incubator after midnight. It's not clear why they were there.
Gant now faces negligent homicide and obtruction of justice charges, for allegedly throwing his gun in a nearby body of water. Police say Gant shot Scott in an incident which witnesses called, 'an accident'. They say they had played such games before.
Gant wasn't in jail very long, a magistrate commissioner set his bond at $12,500, and he was out in a matter of hours.
Gant is now at home, wearing an ankle monitor, under conditions set by magistrate commissioner Albert Thibodeaux.
We reached out to Gant for comment, but were told he was too shaken up, to discuss the tragedy.
We also reached out to criminal court for comment on the bond in this case, but have not heard back.
The D.A.'s office declined to comment on the low bond saying it was an 'open' case. But the D.A. previously criticized the current method of bond assessment for being too lenient.
Bant’s next court appearance is set for December 20th.
