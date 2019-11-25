SUNO students respond to campus murder treading with caution

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last night’s victim didn’t go to Southern University. However, students still plan to do things differently to protect themselves
Last night NOPD received a call about a man shot in the 6800 block of Press Drive around midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck inside of SUNO’s Small Business Incubator Building. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred less than a quarter-mile from student housing.
Jermaine Welch Jr., a freshman of SUNO, helped his friend move belongings to SUNO campus housing for the holiday.
“I was like, wow, this happened right by the business building like I couldn’t believe that’s really close to where we stay," Welch said.
Word about the shooting quickly spread around campus and students like Welch are highly concerned.
“I have a class over there. I walk back and forth every day. Most likely, I would rather drive now," Welch said.
“This hits close to home, because we have police officers here, so like, why would this occur like, on campus. It’s supposed to be a drug and weapon-free place,” student Alton Harris said.
The last notification was posted on Aug. 13 regarding two men robbed at gunpoint at their home in University housing. However, There was nothing about the homicide, according to SUNO’s alert page.
Parents are also highly concerned with the incident, especially the out-of-state students.
“Now, this is going on and my mom and dad are worried absolutely me and want me to come home. So, it’s like, something needs to be done,” Harris said.
As these SUNO students prepare for time off from their studies, they say their safety will be in the back of their minds.
NOPD later arrested a suspect identified as 20-year-old Andrew Gant. Gant has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.
