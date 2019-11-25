Three arrested, more sought in Covington armed robbery

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people and are looking to identify and arrest more for an armed robbery that occurred Nov. 21 in the Tammany Hills area near Covington.
Around 11 p.m. officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and Henry Clay Avenue near Covington in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
Police say the victim had been lured to area by a 15-year-old girl he met on social media. Once at the location he was met by the girl and her 13-year-old friend. He was then approached by a group of males, one of whom produced a gun and demanded the keys to his vehicle.
The suspects took cash and the victim’s wallet and car keys before fleeing the area.
The two females were arrested that night for armed robbery and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
On Nov. 22, one of the males, Kendalyn Barrie, was identified and arrested for armed robbery. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
All three arrested resided in the Tammany Hills area.
Detectives are looking to identify the other individuals, described as black males, who were involved in the robbery. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to called the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
