Three LSU standouts named finalists for national awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the LSU football team have been named finalists for national awards. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and safety Grant Delpit.
The trio will take part in the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN on Thursday, December 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Senior Joe Burrow is a finalist for the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (Nation’s Best Quarterback). Junior Grant Delpit is a finalist for the Thorpe Award (Nations Best Defensive Back), and Sophmore Ja’Marr Chase is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver).
Burrow, the record-setting quarterback for the 11-0 and top-ranked Tigers, currently leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,014), passing yards per game (364.9), and passing TDs (41).
The Athens Ohio native is first in the league and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (386.6) and points responsible for (248). Burrow has already broken the LSU single-season record for completions, passing yards, TDs, and total offense. Burrow is the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in a single-season.
Chase is tied for first in the nation in receiving TDs (15) and he leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the nation in receiving yards (1,260). Chase is the first player in LSU history with two 200-yard receiving games during the regular season. He’s also three TDs away from tying the SEC single-season mark of 18 held by Reidel Anthony of Florida.
Delpit, a unanimous All-America as a sophomore in 2018, ranks fourth on the LSU team in tackles with 50. He’s also recorded two tackles for loss, has six passes defended and an interception for the No. 1 ranked Tigers.
LSU will return to action in Tiger Stadium Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 P.M. to take on Texas A&M.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.