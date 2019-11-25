Two arrests made in connection with murder of Hammond man

Left: Julius Gales, 24; Right: Gerrell Perry, 18 were arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Pere Jackson. (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 25, 2019 at 10:45 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 10:48 AM

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -Two north shore men are behind bars for the murder of Hammond resident Pere Jackson, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gerrell Perry, 18, of Independence was charged with accessory to first degree murder and obstruction of justice and Julius Gales, 24, of Hammond were taken into custody last Thursday (Nov. 21) and charged with possession of stolen property and a parole violation.

While in custody early Saturday morning, additional charges were placed on Gales for accessory to first degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Details surrounding Jackson’s death were not released, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office does expect to make additional arrests.

Jackson’s body was found near a wooded area in Natalbany Nov. 18.

He had been missing since Nov. 15.

