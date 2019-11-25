10-year-old boy from Treme area missing, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a 10-year-old who is missing from the Treme area.
Derell Sylvester, 10, was at a playground on the Lafitte Grennway in the 2100 blk. of St. Louis St. on Sunday (Nov. 24) around 3 p.m.
The children returned to their residence at about 7:00 p.m. and noticed Sylvester was not with them. A search in the area for Sylvester was unsuccessful.
Sylvester is described as a black male standing about 4’8” and weighing about 120 pounds with black and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
