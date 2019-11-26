Brother Martin vs. Rummel is among some big matchups in Week 3 of prep football playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Week 3 of the prep football playoffs brings us “select” semifinal games, and “non-select” quarterfinals.
The big “select” game matches up Catholic League powers Brother Martin and Rummel. In the regular season, The Raiders beat the Crusaders, 30-0.
The winner of the matchup at Joe Yenni Stadium will play the Curtis-Catholic winner in the Division I title game.
In Division II, De La Salle and University High School will battle it out at Yulman Stadium. U-High beat DLS to win the 2017 state championship.
Here’s the rest of the playoff matchups involving schools from the FOX 8 viewing area.
Class 5A
West Monroe at Destrehan
Mandeville at Haughton
Class 4A
Bastrop at Lakeshore
Carencro vs. Easton, Pan Am
Breaux Bridge vs Karr, Behrman
Class 3A
Brusly at St. James
McDonogh 35 at Baker
Class 2A
Kentwood at Capitol
Loreauville at Amite
Pine at Many
Class 1A
Logansport at West St. John
Division III
Catholic (NI) at St. Charles Catholic
Division IV
Country Day at Ouachita Christian
