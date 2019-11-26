Brother Martin vs. Rummel is among some big matchups in Week 3 of prep football playoffs

Rummel plays Brother Martin at Joe Yenni Stadium.
By Garland Gillen | November 25, 2019 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:43 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Week 3 of the prep football playoffs brings us “select” semifinal games, and “non-select” quarterfinals.

The big “select” game matches up Catholic League powers Brother Martin and Rummel. In the regular season, The Raiders beat the Crusaders, 30-0.

The winner of the matchup at Joe Yenni Stadium will play the Curtis-Catholic winner in the Division I title game.

In Division II, De La Salle and University High School will battle it out at Yulman Stadium. U-High beat DLS to win the 2017 state championship.

Here’s the rest of the playoff matchups involving schools from the FOX 8 viewing area.

Class 5A

West Monroe at Destrehan

Mandeville at Haughton

Class 4A

Bastrop at Lakeshore

Carencro vs. Easton, Pan Am

Breaux Bridge vs Karr, Behrman

Class 3A

Brusly at St. James

McDonogh 35 at Baker

Class 2A

Kentwood at Capitol

Loreauville at Amite

Pine at Many

Class 1A

Logansport at West St. John

Division III

Catholic (NI) at St. Charles Catholic

Division IV

Country Day at Ouachita Christian

