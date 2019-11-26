FOX 8 Defenders: After four tragedies, homeowner scared in own living room

In 2010, Johnson told us a utility truck drove off the Interstate, hitting her house. “I was planting some flowers, and I got up to throw the flower pots away.. soon as I got up to make that turn, he plunged into the column and hit the house,” she said. Two weeks later, another driver ran a stop sign at the Service Road, t-boning a truck. That truck then plunged across the front of Johnson’s home, and the driver, upside down in his truck, was screaming for her to help get him out.