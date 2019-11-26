Kenner police arrest 3 on weapons, drug and burglary charges

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police arrested three teenagers connected to vehicle burglaries, drug offenses and carrying stolen weapons.
Officers pulled over a car on Tuesday (Nov. 26) around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 blk. of Vintage Dr.
Police said they found marijuana and several weapons magazines for handguns inside of the vehicle as they spoke with the driver of the vehicle.
One of the guns was reported stolen by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officers later connected the suspects to vehicle burglaries that occurred in the North Chateau Estates neighborhood of the 4100 block of Pommard Drive, 4100 block of Beune Drive and the 700 block of Champaigne Drive.
The suspects listed are:
Kamron Malarcher, 19, Convent, was charged with RS40:966C(2) Possession of Marijuana, RS40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, RS14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm, RS14:62 Simple Burglary and 32:232 Disregarding a Red Light.
Kobe Jones, 18, Lutcher, was charged with RS40:966C(2) Possession of Marijuana, RS40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, RS14:62 Simple Burglary and RS14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Seventeen-year-old juvenile, Vacherie, was charged with RS40:966C(2) Possession of Marijuana, RS40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, RS14:62 Simple Burglary and RS14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Additional charges are expected.
