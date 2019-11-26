Man killed, woman injured in St. Rose shooting

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in St. Rose left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened Monday night (Nov. 25) around 9 p.m. on Pine Lane in the Charlestowne subdivision..
Officers responded to a home and found a 42-year-old black male and a 44-year-old black female, both with gunshot wounds inside the residence.
The female was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say evidence indicates that this was an isolated incident between the two subjects and there does not appear to be any threat to the community.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are urged to contact Detective Kevin Tennison at (985)783-1135 or call (985)783-6807.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.