Man who wore diaper and posed as disabled brother changes plea after threat of jail time

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In a bizarre twist, 29-year-old Rutlege Deas changed his plea to not guilty after admitting he hired four young women as babysitters to change his adult diapers under false pretenses.
Just before the judge sentenced Deas for 4 counts of human trafficking and drug charges, Deas’ public defender told the court she thought a guilty plea would get him probation only, but no jail time. The D.A. told the court, there was never a deal on the table.
“You really don’t tell a Judge, hey, the DA and I worked out our sentence because anybody who has ever worn a black robe will say to you, I decide what the sentence is, you all don’t,” Joe Raspanti said.
The Judge allowed Deas to then change his guilty plea to not guilty, but it was after extensive testimony on both sides about what happened.
Two of the four victims took the stand.
They said they met Deas on a babysitting app and he pretended to be his disabled brother, Corey. They said they were paid to treat him like a baby, change his adult diapers and drive him around in a car seat.
One victim said she suffers from panic attacks and has to see a therapist because of Deas. Another told the court, she’s the mother of two young children and she broke down in tears describing how she would sometimes have him around her kids.
“He told me he had autism and wasn’t potty trained, so he was required to wear an adult diaper," a victim said.
“I feel disgust and shame. I want to scream and cry. I want to punch you in the face," another victim said.
During the victim impact statements, Deas cried out loud in court at times.
A mental health social worker for the Public Defender’s Office testified that a neighbor and a priest sexually abused Deas as a child. She also said he tried to kill himself in the past.
Deas, himself, also testified saying, “I was searching for a filler for the dark void. They were able to send away a darkness even though my actions were wrong. The hole these ladies filled was truly real. I pray they can forgive me.”
The victims told the judge they wanted the maximum sentence for Deas.
Instead, just before the judge could make a decision, Deas withdrew his guilty plea.
