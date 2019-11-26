MAP: Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A contractor hit a 10-inch water main near the intersection of Herwig Bluff Road and Cross Gates Boulevard causing the system to lose pressure on Tuesday.
In order to make the repair, Tammany Utilities had to temporarily turn the water off to the customers identified above.
In accordance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations, the customers listed above are under a precautionary boil advisory.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food
