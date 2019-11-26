New Armstrong terminal accommodated large crowds this Monday before holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today is one of the three top travel days for Louis Armstrong International during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The new terminal had a few hiccups early on, but judging by today everything seems to be operating smoothly as many people visit for the first time.
While there was a steady flow of people, there wasn’t a lot of back up. Ticket counter lines and the central security lines moved briskly through the day.
Sean Phillips is traveling from Tampa, FL to spend the holidays in New Orleans and his travels went smoothly. He said they scheduled their trip in hopes of avoiding some of the worst of the busy season.
Baggage also appeared to show up promptly, including the Phillips family who arrived earlier.
“We were worried, but we got the earlier flight on purpose to make sure we didn’t get stuck with any mega layovers from a plane stuck in the Northeast," Phillips said.
Airport officials expect more than 360,000 people to move through the airport over the official Thanksgiving travel window, which began yesterday and runs through December 2nd.
