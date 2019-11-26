NOPD searching for person of interest in Seventh Ward hit-and-run that left child injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking help in locating 30-year-old Christopher Anders, who is a person of interest in the investigation of Sunday’s hit-and-run crash that left a four-year-old child and his father injured.
At around 6:40 p.m., the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro was driving recklessly in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue, before losing control of the vehicle and striking the pair. After mounting the vehicle on the raised median, the driver then reportedly went forward and struck a parked vehicle before becoming disabled and fleeing the scene on foot.
The victims were transported to the hospital, where they remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to an NOPD report.
Although Anders is not wanted for this incident at the time, detectives feel he may have information vital to the investigation.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Division Detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
