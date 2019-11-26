Plaquemines parish leaders, residents hopeful for Myrtle Grove floodgate project

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When Hurricane Barry blew through, it pushed floodwater into several area neighborhoods. Fishermen were forced to navigate through tens of thousands of dead fish, and area infrastructure took a beating.
“Barry to me was a heavy rainstorm with a little wind," Myrtle Grove resident Mary Tucker said.
After cleaning up after the storm, Tucker and other residents voiced concern about the Army Corps wraparound levee project to build up surrounding levees. The project was supposed to better protect their area from floodwaters, but they say it did the opposite.
Instead, they started to push for parish and state leaders to install a floodgate.
“This parish survives on oil and gas if we don’t get something to protect this infrastructure businesses are not going to want to come,” Tucker said.
In the most recent council meeting, the parish council unanimously passed a resolution in support of the floodgate and asked the Army Corps of Engineers to further study and give a quote on how much a gate would cost.
“Yes, there’s a long way to go but there’s hope,” Tucker said.
“It’s a win-win if we can find some of the funding,” Parish President Kirk Lepine said.
After many meetings with the Army Corps, residents, and council members, he sees the value in the flood gate, Lepine said.
His only concern is that the parish wouldn't be able to afford a multi-million-dollar price-tag, especially since the parish is still struggling to make road and other repairs after storm Barry.
“Every issue, every storm is different in each way, so we have some residual effects from the last storm, but each is unique in its own way… we’d have to rely on the Corps or CPRA for funding,” Lepine said.
Tucker is encouraged because the parish seems to be coming together for the project. She hopes she’ll eventually get to enjoy the protections of a floodgate.
“At least everyone’s getting on board and people are realizing it’s not about 300 homes, it’s about parish infrastructure, it’s about LA23,” said Lepine.
Fox 8 reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers about the status of evaluating the project and its cost, but have not yet heard back.
