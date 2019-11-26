Shelby: Rain Chance Through Wednesday Morning

Spotty showers and lots of cloud cover are on tap for this Tuesday as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. This is all ahead of a cold front that will drive a final line of showers and isolated storms through the area on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will drop from the low 70s Wednesday morning to the 60s by the afternoon as the skies clear. Thanksgiving Day looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures around 70 for a high.
Warmer, cloudier conditions return for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday ahead of a second cold front arriving Sunday. This will spark up some rain late Saturday, but we should dry out and see a real chill return for Sunday and Monday.
