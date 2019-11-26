Storm chance into Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front will approach the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A few spotty showers are possible during the day on Tuesday. A line of showers and some storms will move through Southeast Louisiana on Wednesday morning. There’s a chance for a few strong storms mainly to our north.
Thanksgiving looks to be dry and seasonable with highs around 70. Another rain chance is possible by Saturday ahead of an even stronger cold front. Temperatures will drop off quite a bit by next Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.