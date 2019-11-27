Anthony Davis responds to controversial statement about ESPN

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The return will be bittersweet for some fans, as Davis provided some amazing stats during his time in New Orleans.
For others, it will just be bitter. The 7-footer essentially quit in the middle of the 2018-2019 season and demanded a trade.
The saga somewhat ended with a blockbuster trade that sent several young players, with promising talent, to the Pelicans. The team also added Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
With all of that riding on the return, in an Episode of ESPN’s Mason and Ireland Podcast, NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne dropped this hot take on the day before the game.
Shelburne was referring to Davis’ African-American agent Rich Paul, and the possibility of a racially-biased decision.
Davis responded by saying that he understands why fans “boo” players and when asked if he thinks it will be racially charged, he said, “Absolutely not.”
Davis was drafted by New Orleans in 2012.
