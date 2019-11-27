Anthony Davis responds to controversial statement about ESPN

Anthony Davis responds to controversial statement about ESPN
Anthony Davis End of Season Press Conference
November 27, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:28 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The return will be bittersweet for some fans, as Davis provided some amazing stats during his time in New Orleans.

For others, it will just be bitter. The 7-footer essentially quit in the middle of the 2018-2019 season and demanded a trade.

The saga somewhat ended with a blockbuster trade that sent several young players, with promising talent, to the Pelicans. The team also added Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

With all of that riding on the return, in an Episode of ESPN’s Mason and Ireland Podcast, NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne dropped this hot take on the day before the game.

“Part of the reason why New Orleans didn’t want to trade him for so long is because they couldn’t get fair value for him, but I think the idea that a black agent was telling, not asking, telling the team ‘you should trade him’ and he wasn’t going to stay did not go over well in New Orleans. Especially with, I don’t to say that fan base, but like, you’re down in the south man. This was very charged.”

Shelburne was referring to Davis’ African-American agent Rich Paul, and the possibility of a racially-biased decision.

Davis responded by saying that he understands why fans “boo” players and when asked if he thinks it will be racially charged, he said, “Absolutely not.”

Davis was drafted by New Orleans in 2012.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.