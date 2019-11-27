Armstrong Airport geared up for another busy day of travelers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Things are running smoothly at the new airport during this busy holiday season. Lines were busy, but flights were going out.
The airport has been seeing some of the busiest travel days. Sunday and Monday were incredibly busy, but overall operations are running smoothly, according to airport leaders.
Security checkpoints always consume some time. However, the airport’s average wait times on Sunday were less than 10 minutes and lines were longer than 12 minutes.
Yesterday, the average time to get through TSA was 6 minutes.
As for parking, this time last year at the old airport, there was a period of time where the long term and credit card lot were both full.
However, there was plenty of available parking this past weekend and travelers say they haven’t hit many speed bumps yet, according to an airport spokesperson.
According to the AAA, our region is expected to see a 3.2% increase in air travelers. and many forecasters say this will be one of the biggest travel seasons of the year
That’s another reason why you’re encouraged to come to the airport several hours before your flight.
