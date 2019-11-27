Bruce: A Terrific Thanksgiving On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The morning showers have moved through as drier and a bit cooler weather is on the way, just in time for Thanksgiving. Behind the cold front, rain ends and temperatures fall into the middle 60s.
Thanksgiving Day looks very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s for highs.
Warmer, cloudier conditions return for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday ahead of a second, stronger cold front arriving Sunday. This will spark up some rain Saturday night. We will dry out and see a real chill return for Sunday and early next week.
