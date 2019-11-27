Businesses and residents voice frustrations over sidelined Algiers ferry as holiday approaches

“I have been advocating for RTA to sign a contract with a charter service immediately, or at the very least, improve the frequency of the shuttles for residents who rely on them to get to work. Unfortunately, RTA is a political subdivision with their own executive director and board and they must make that decision. In terms of trying to mitigate the economic pain caused by this, my office has been working with the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation and New Orleans & Company to promote Algiers businesses and events. Both organizations will continue to help us market businesses impacted while the ferries are down. Additionally, my office is also working with RTA and the New Orleans Business Alliance to secure $100,000 in small business assistance grants to offset losses in revenue due to lower numbers of visitors. Details of that program will be released soon.”