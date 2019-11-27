Businesses and residents voice frustrations over sidelined Algiers ferry as holiday approaches

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A sign at the Algiers ferry terminal spells out what many local residents on the West Bank of New Orleans do not want to see and that is the word “CLOSED” in big letters.
"I can't wait until the ferry runs back again,” said Burnell McCaskill, who normally takes the ferry.
An RTA bus is running in the ferry’s place but McCaskill said the bus ride is not the same as crossing the Mississippi River on a vessel.
"You know it's on the river, you know, you're relaxing, the waves are going, so I kind of like the ferry better than the bus and sometimes you're stuck in traffic when you're the bus and sometimes you're a little bit late,” he said.
The ferry is out of service due to mechanical issues and nearby businesses say they are feeling the effects.
Ronald Casey owns the Dry Dock Café which is located close to the ferry.
"Tremendous impact on the business. I've cut hours, laid people off and the overall sales are down $30,000 for a two-month period,” said Casey.
He says not having the ferry operating has him fed up with both the RTA and city government.
"I’m not satisfied with anybody,” said Casey. "And they keep talking about well, we’re going to get you some relief, or we’re going to get you some help, well, give us an idea, give us a plan.”
Casey says he will miss out on a lot of business this weekend as thousands converge on the city for the Bayou Classic game and related activities.
"You're going to have a Bayou Classic and you don't know how many people come over here to Algiers who have family living here, all right, that use that ferry,” said Casey.
City Councilwoman Kristin Giselon Palmer represents the Algiers community. She released the following statement:
“I have been advocating for RTA to sign a contract with a charter service immediately, or at the very least, improve the frequency of the shuttles for residents who rely on them to get to work. Unfortunately, RTA is a political subdivision with their own executive director and board and they must make that decision. In terms of trying to mitigate the economic pain caused by this, my office has been working with the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation and New Orleans & Company to promote Algiers businesses and events. Both organizations will continue to help us market businesses impacted while the ferries are down. Additionally, my office is also working with RTA and the New Orleans Business Alliance to secure $100,000 in small business assistance grants to offset losses in revenue due to lower numbers of visitors. Details of that program will be released soon.”
Casey says in the interim the RTA should run buses dedicated to bringing tourists to Algiers.
"Where the tourists can see it and pick tourists up that want to come over, you know, it's not like riding a ferry but at least it's going to give us a little bit more exposure than we're getting now,” said Casey.
An RTA spokeswoman said the ferry remains in the dry dock where repairs are being completed. No one with the agency was available to comment further.
