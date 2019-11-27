Hard Rock Hotel demolition may take longer than planned, but begin sooner.

The Roosevelt Hotel sent FOX 8 a statement regarding their role in bringing more people to Canal Street for the holiday season, saying, “nearly 250,000 people flock to The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans year after year to take in the block-long lobby display and create lifelong memories with friends and families. we are proud to offer this fun, free festive scene to New Orleans locals and visitors alike. This year we feel the depth of our ties with the community and understand our role as a catalyst for businesses in the downtown area. Come join us starting Tuesday, Dec. 3 through New Year’s Day.”