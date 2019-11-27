Hard Rock Hotel demolition may take longer than planned, but begin sooner.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The site was originally scheduled for implosion mid-January, but will now undergo another demolition method with hopefully less impact, according to New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell.
"The area that was going to be affected was not really acceptable. It's going to affect too many of the other buildings around it. Remember, we're in the Historic French Quarter here. So they chose not to go forward with that plan," McConnell said.
He said the owners presented the new plan to the city on Tuesday, which involves a conventional demolition with stabilization.
"They come in with heavy equipment and pick it apart. That plan is complicated, as it has been throughout. I've said a very dangerous building, so how do you stabilize a building and not get anyone hurt?" McConnell said.
The plan will have to be vetted and approved by all parties involved before it can begin, but McConnell said demolition could begin as early as next week.
A few blocks from the construction site, dozens gathered to watch Canal Street light up. Dewayne Parker said he and his family have visited Canal Street since the partial collapse.
“The building is still scary looking. I mean, the concrete just looks like rubber up there. I understand, but at the same time, I feel terrible for the businesses. I mean, I don’t know how they’re going to make it with all these roads closed and everything around there,” Parker said.
With the holidays approaching, hotels like The Roosevelt and The Ritz Carlton are all decked out hoping to draw visitors and locals alike to Canal Street.
"We wanted to see the lights and what's different with the city since the building went down," Serneka Stevenson said.
"It's important to support our neighbors, and everyone else, and we just do everything we can to be a beacon on canal street and hopefully have everyone enjoy themselves while they're here," Annie Jones, The Ritz Carlton Communications Manager said.
The Roosevelt Hotel sent FOX 8 a statement regarding their role in bringing more people to Canal Street for the holiday season, saying, “nearly 250,000 people flock to The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans year after year to take in the block-long lobby display and create lifelong memories with friends and families. we are proud to offer this fun, free festive scene to New Orleans locals and visitors alike. This year we feel the depth of our ties with the community and understand our role as a catalyst for businesses in the downtown area. Come join us starting Tuesday, Dec. 3 through New Year’s Day.”
While some businesses in the affected area have already closed or plan to due to the lack of customers in the area, some visitors said they want to help out.
“I think that’s very sad, but at the same time as a tourist, I’d want to support the local businesses more than ever,” Annette Fiedler said. “Whatever the best path is, that’s what we’re gonna do. we’ve got to ensure safety, and we’ve got to get this done as expeditiously as possible so those businesses can get back to work,” New Orleans Councilmember Jay H. Banks said.
McConnell said undergoing a conventional demolition would take at least six to seven months if everything goes smoothly.
