Hard Rock Hotel set to be demolished; no implosion will occur

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Hard Rock Hotel will no longer be imploded and will utilize a conventional demolition with stabilization.
The application for the demolition permit was filed, and the City of New Orleans was presented with the demolition plan today.
This decision was concluded after 1031 Canal Development was advised that implosion would endanger surrounding areas due to the debris field extending beyond the building’s perimeter, according to the press release.
The release stated, “Minimizing further disruptions to the residents and businesses in the immediate area as well as across the CBD and French Quarter remains a top priority for all involved."
The conventional demolition will also allow for an earlier demolition start date and improved recovery of salvageable remains.
Yesterday, New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the owners of the property were looking at doing something else besides implosion and experts say there are advantages and disadvantages.
Engineers said implosion could be much quicker, however, there were fears that the debris from the massive hotel could spread beyond the implosion site and possibly damage adjoining structures like the Saenger Theatre.
Through a controlled demolition, more solid floors of the building might be salvageable, according to UNO engineering professor Norma Jean Mattei, Ph.D.
“It depends on what the issues were the caused the damage, but let’s say whatever caused the failure are limited to the upper levels, you have that total bottom part that looks pretty decent to me,” Mattei said.
Whatever plan the owners come up with will have to be approved by the city, since public safety is a key issue.
