LSU assistant Joe Brady named semifinalist for Broyles Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady has been named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award.
The Broyles Award is an annual award given to the best assistant coach in college football.
Before joining the Tigers Brady spent two years with the New Orleans Saints, he officially joined the LSU coaching staff back in January of 2019.
Brady works alongside offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in the overall development of the Tigers offense, while also assisting Mickey Joseph in coaching the LSU wide receivers. The youngest full-time coach on the LSU staff, Brady is an innovator that has learned offensive football from some of the best in the game.
LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense (48.5), total offense (561.1), passing offense (386.8), first downs (27.4), and the Tigers are No. 2 in red zone offense (55-of-57). This year’s LSU offense is the first in the history of the SEC to feature a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow - 4,014 yards), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 1,146), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase - 1,260 and Justin Jefferson - 1,037).
Burrow is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. He leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,014), passing yards per game (364.9), and passing touchdowns (41). He’s also No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (386.6) and points responsible for (248). Burrow has already broken the LSU single-season record for completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense. In 11 games, Burrow has completed 291-of-369 passes for 4,014 yards, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in 15 straight games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 11 of the last 14 games.
Chase (63 receptions, 1,260 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Jefferson (75 catches, 1,037 yards, 12 touchdowns) rank No.1 and No. 3 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 126.0 and 94.3 yards respectively. Chase holds the LSU record for receiving touchdowns in a season (15). Tight end Thaddeus Moss holds the LSU single-season record for catches by a tight end with 32 for 423 yards. He also has one touchdown on the season. Edwards-Helaire has caught 39 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield this season.
In his first year with New Orleans in 2017, the Saints finished No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and they were the only team in the league to finish the year ranked in the top five in both passing and rushing. The Saints were also No. 4 in the league in scoring offense.
In 2018, the Saints ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in both total offense (No. 8) and rushing offense (No. 6) and the organization finished third in scoring.
