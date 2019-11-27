LSU drops to No. 2 in CFP rankings; Ohio State retakes No. 1 spot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU fell to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff bracket.
The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) dropped to the No. 2 ranking after their 56-20 win over Arkansas.
Ohio State jumped LSU to regain the No. 1 ranking after its 28-17 win over Penn State.
Clemson is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4, Alabama is No. 5, and Utah is No. 6.
LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense (48.5), total offense (561.1), passing offense (386.8), first downs (27.4), and the Tigers are No. 2 in red zone offense (55-of-57). This year’s LSU offense is the first in the history of the SEC to feature a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow - 4,014 yards), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 1,146), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase - 1,260 and Justin Jefferson - 1,037).
Burrow is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. He leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,014), passing yards per game (364.9), and passing touchdowns (41). He’s also No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (386.6) and points responsible for (248). Burrow has already broken the LSU single-season record for completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense. In 11 games, Burrow has completed 291-of-369 passes for 4,014 yards, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in 15 straight games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 11 of the last 14 games.
Chase (63 receptions, 1,260 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Jefferson (75 catches, 1,037 yards, 12 touchdowns) rank No.1 and No. 3 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 126.0 and 94.3 yards respectively. Chase holds the LSU record for receiving touchdowns in a season (15). Tight end Thaddeus Moss holds the LSU single-season record for catches by a tight end with 32 for 423 yards. He also has one touchdown on the season.
Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 15 and he’s No. 2 in the SEC in total touchdowns (16). He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in six of LSU’s seven SEC games. He’s No. 3 in the SEC in rushing yards per game (104.2) and he’s No. 1 in the conference in all-purpose yards (148.5). Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,146 yards on 164 carries. He has also caught 39 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown this season.
LSU’s defense ranks No. 5 in the SEC in rushing yards per game (129.8) and No. 9 in both total defense (362.0) and scoring defense (23.5). Linebacker Jacob Phillips ranks No. 2 in the SEC in tackles per game (8.5). He has 94 total tackles. Safety JaCoby Stevens is No. 14 in the SEC in tackles (73) and No. 10 in sacks (5.0). Cornerback Derek Stingley leads the SEC in passes defended (17) and he’s tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (4).
