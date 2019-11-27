Overtime Podcast #111 - Triple Coverage, Week 13

“Inside that locker room, they knew pretty much immediately following that Atlanta loss that they were snoozing. They were on cruise control and, you know what, they got what they deserved at that point. They knew that to a man and now, they know that that will never happen again within this locker room. If they get beat again, they will get beat by a team that out-executes them. The effort won’t be a problem. They know they got caught."