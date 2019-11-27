Shelby: Dry Thanksgiving Ahead

A cold front will bring through some rain this morning. Following the rain, temperatures will drop from the low 70s to the 60s as the skies clear.
Thanksgiving Day looks very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s for highs.
Warmer, cloudier conditions return for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday ahead of a second, stronger cold front arriving Sunday. This will spark up some rain Saturday night. We will dry out and see a real chill return for Sunday and early next week.
