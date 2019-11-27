SLU head coach Frank Scelfo named SLC’s Coach of the Year

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern football head coach Frank Scelfo has been named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year.
Scelfo came to Hammond with over 30 years of coaching experience. He took over the Southeastern program after spending the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UTSA. In 2016, his offense set 15 school records and helped the Roadrunners to their first-ever bowl game, the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.
Scelfo’s changes in his debut season included 10 All-Southland Conference players. Juwan Petit-Frere, Bransen Schwebel, and Devonte Williams were all named to the first team, while Petit-Frere also earned All-American honors from the AFCA as an all-purpose player. Schwebel, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, and Jon Miller also represented SLU on the Southland All-Academic Team with Adeyemi-Berglund claiming CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 accolades.
Scelfo led the Lions (7-4, 6-3 Southland) to a berth in the FCS playoffs. The Lions will host Villanova on Saturday, November 30 in Strawberry Stadium at 3 p.m.
