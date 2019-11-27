Smooth travels and jazz showcased during a busy day at Armstrong Airport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Millions of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, including even more passengers flying through New Orleans’ new international airport.
From all accounts, things seem to be moving along smoothly at the airport, but travelers say they’ve heard the warnings to prepare.
Traveling during the holiday season can stressful, especially at a newly opened airport.
“We thought tomorrow would be really bad, so we switched our plans around to fly out today and not tomorrow,” Marcella and Scott Carter said.
But maybe some smooth jazz can help soothe those travel frustrations.
With a stage right on the ground floor, Alfred Ballard’s band Knock (knock) squad sent tunes echoing up all three floors at the international airport, not only helping to send people to their gate but also welcoming passengers back home.
“We should definitely mix and some Christmas music for the people, for the most part, people walking by the kind of like seeing what’s going on here,” Ballard said.
While the new airport’s seen some of its busiest days to this point, they say opening day growing pains appear to have subsided, according to airport leaders.
According to airport leaders, lines at TSA average from 6-12 minutes to go through, and they say baggage operations are running smoothly.
While the new Armstrong international airport has yet to experience one of the biggest travel days of the year, Ballard hopes to make the journey to that final Thanksgiving destination a little more enjoyable.
“We’re doing what we can because music to change your mood, so I hope that we are providing a way for travelers to have a good holiday,” Ballard said.
Ridesharing lines also seem to be moving along, however that traffic ebbs and flows with the busy travel times during the day.
