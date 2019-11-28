Brass knuckles, pepper spray, tasers: Armed robbery at downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday

Brass knuckles, pepper spray, tasers: Armed robbery at downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday
Brass knuckles, pepper spray, tasers: Armed robbery at the downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday (Source: Pexels/stock image)
November 28, 2019 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 9:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three women entered the downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday at around 3:41 p.m. and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise.

Each suspect pulled out a weapon after the store manager and security guard attempted to stop the three suspects.

One suspect produced a taser, the second suspect used brass knuckles to make threats toward the store manager and security guard, and the third actually sprayed pepper spray towards a victim and missed.

Suspects then fled to the parking lot before getting away in a grey Honda Accord with a temporary tag.

If anyone has any information on the armed robbery, please contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.