Brass knuckles, pepper spray, tasers: Armed robbery at downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three women entered the downtown New Orleans H&M on Wednesday at around 3:41 p.m. and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise.
Each suspect pulled out a weapon after the store manager and security guard attempted to stop the three suspects.
One suspect produced a taser, the second suspect used brass knuckles to make threats toward the store manager and security guard, and the third actually sprayed pepper spray towards a victim and missed.
Suspects then fled to the parking lot before getting away in a grey Honda Accord with a temporary tag.
If anyone has any information on the armed robbery, please contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
