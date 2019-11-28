Deuce McAllister confident Saints will be motivated for Thanksgiving night vs Falcons

In the division’s short history, the Saints and Panthers are tied for the most crowns with five apiece but a 2019 banner would not only put New Orleans ahead, it would cap off a dominant run “You are putting yourselves in position for the first time in franchise history to go back-to-back-to-back and be able to win a division," Saints analyst Deuce McAllister says. "But I can tell ya - if you talk to any of those guys and they’re successful Thursday - they’ll tell ya ‘We’re division champs but that’s not what we want.’ For us, we can talk and brag and scream and yell about it but you love the position you’re in, you would qualify for the playoffs with a win on Thursday. I think that’s enough motivation in itself but I think a little icing on top of that cake is that this is a divisional rival, a team that beat you handily a couple weeks ago. There’s no question that they’ll be up and ready to play, you don’t have to worry about this team coming out flat again.”