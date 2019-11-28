Man shot and killed in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward Wednesday night.
Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of Gordon Street and North Robertson Street around 6:45 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. Upon completion of an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with an official cause of death.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.