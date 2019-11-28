Woman killed in Thanksgiving morning fire in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fire killed a 62-year-old woman in her home at 7:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dante Street, according to the NOFD.
Chief Tim McConnell says the victim was paralyzed and the only one in her home at the time.
After forced entry, firefighters found her by the front door, according to the NOFD report.
“While the cause is still under investigation, there was a heater near the woman’s bed," McConnell said.
One of the residents living in the connecting unit stated that smoke alarms alerted him to the fire allowing him and his roommates to escape.
NOFD was able to contain the fire at around 8:17 a.m.
The fire was contained to only her side of the double.
NOPD, Entergy and the fire department are still in the process of investigating the cause.
