Pipe burst in St. Tammany Parish senior living facility, residents evacuated (Source: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | November 28, 2019 at 12:55 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 12:58 PM

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Residents of the St. Joe Estate Apartment Complex were evacuated due to a water pipe bursting upstairs.

High flooding rendered both upstairs and downstairs building making it inhabitable, according to a Facebook post by the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Tammany Emergency Operation Center spent the morning evacuating the residents.

Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer opened up the John Slidell Gymnasium as a temporary shelter for the displaced residents. The shelter will be staffed with also be staffed with medical detail, according to the Facebook post below:

