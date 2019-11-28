Saints vs Falcons: Lattimore and Julio Jones both questionable to play

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has not played since he pulled up grabbing his hamstring during a Week 10 play against Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Entering their Week 13 rematch, both players are questionable to play.
Jones injured his shoulder Sunday in a loss to the Buccaneers and did not practice during the week. Lattimore was a game-time decision in Week 12 against the Panthers and has been a limited participant in practice since then.
New Orleans ruled out Terron Armstead, who is fresh off an ankle injury against Carolina, as well as Andrus Peat (forearm) and fullback Zach Line (knee.) Line missed the Panthers contest while Peat is expecting to be out for a few more weeks with a reportedly broken arm.
Lattimore is joined in the questionable category by versatile offensive lineman Will Clapp (back) and return specialist Deonte Harris (hamstring.)
