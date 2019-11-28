Zack: Storm Chance Arrives This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much better than this weather for Thanksgiving and thankfully, it looks to continue into Black Friday.
Now if you are one of those ready to head out to catch those deals make sure you pack the jackets as it will be a chilly night tonight. Lows will dip into the 40s north of the lake with low 50s expected in metro New Orleans.
Come first thing on Black Friday, we could start the day with some clouds but by the later morning hours we should begin to transition to an abundance of sunshine. Highs will respond nicely as well, expect low to mid 70s making for another marvelous day to enjoy outside or maybe enjoy shopping inside depending on the person.
This weekend is when we start to watch for our next front poised to arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday. There will be a storm chance with this front and some of those storms may be on the stronger side. It does look like the better storm potential will stay mainly north of us but it’s something we will continue to monitor.
The good news with this next front is the arrival time of the rain is in the middle of the night so by Sunday we are already back to sunny skies and cooler conditions. Next week looks wonderful with multiple days of sun and seasonably, cool temperatures.
