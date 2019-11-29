After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons

Their win over Atlanta was not perfect. But in the NFL, nothing ever is. It’s an imperfect game played by imperfect people. Yet through that imperfection, the Saints have been able to maintain remarkable consistency. Nowhere is that more evident than winning the NFC South title for the third year in a row. Winning the division is the not the main goal, but it is the first one. Now, the Saints are on yo the next ones ahead of them.