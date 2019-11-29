Juan’s World: I’m Tired of Ugly Wins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are NFC South champs, again!!
So why did this game not feel as good as the last two years that they’ve won it. Because no one likes celebrating an ugly win, which is exactly what last night’s 26-18 win over Atlanta, was.
In the ‘needing contributions from’ the offense, defense and special teams category, the Saints did just enough on the first. Over-achieved on the second and failed miserably on the third.
Taysom Hill was the Saints most productive offensive weapon with his two touchdowns. The defense was dominant in terrorizing Falcons QB Matt Ryan. Sacking him nine times, picking him off twice and forcing him to fumble the ball away. The Saints offense failed to turn those turnovers into touchdowns.
And when the Saints needed to be special on special teams, they acted like it was foreign to them. Twice failing to recover on-sides kicks. It’s how this game ended up as close as it was.
In the end, the Saints won. In the end, they achieved their first goal of the season, winning the division. In the end, all of the Saints wants and desires are still in front of them and still in their control.
But, the thing Drew Brees says they need every week, complimentary football, has been hard to come by. Up next on the schedule, The NFC leading San Francisco 49ers and the Saints biggest challenger for home field advantage.
The mistakes the Saints made tonight, if they repeat them against the 49ers a week from Sunday, then the end result won’t make anyone wearing black and gold happy.
The Saints are one of the best teams in the NFL. We’d like them to show up and play like it again, very soon.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
