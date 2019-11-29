New Orleans antique shop features jewelry worn by Prince himself

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - M.S. Rau, located in the French Quarter, has a variety of pieces owned and worn Prince that were bought by his first wife, Mayte Garcia.
Some of the items include:
Prince’s Amethyst Love Symbol Pendant takes the shape of the “Love Symbol", which is an ‘unpronounceable symbol’ that became his stage name from 1993 until 2000. It was custom-made for him with 14K white gold. The price to wear this piece worn by Prince onstage during concerts? $58,500.
Prince’s Onyx Crescent Moon Pendant was also custom-made for Prince. It takes the shape of a crescent moon, which was something Prince was fascinated with. The cost of this piece, also worn onstage, is $44,500.
To view more of the items visit the M.S. Rau website.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.