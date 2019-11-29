New Orleans antique shop features jewelry worn by Prince himself

New Orleans antique shop features jewelry worn by Prince himself
New Orleans antique shop features jewelry worn by Prince himself (Source: Chris Pizzello)
November 29, 2019 at 9:36 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 9:36 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - M.S. Rau, located in the French Quarter, has a variety of pieces owned and worn Prince that were bought by his first wife, Mayte Garcia.

Some of the items include:

Prince’s Amethyst Love Symbol Pendant takes the shape of the “Love Symbol", which is an ‘unpronounceable symbol’ that became his stage name from 1993 until 2000. It was custom-made for him with 14K white gold. The price to wear this piece worn by Prince onstage during concerts? $58,500.

Prince’s Onyx Crescent Moon Pendant was also custom-made for Prince. It takes the shape of a crescent moon, which was something Prince was fascinated with. The cost of this piece, also worn onstage, is $44,500.

To view more of the items visit the M.S. Rau website.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.