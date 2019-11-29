Overtime Podcast #112 - Saints clinch NFC South with underwhelming win in Atlanta

“You don’t want to break a guys’ confidence down by saying 'Okay, we planned to have you on Ridley but now we don’t have to have you on Ridley, we’re going to give him to the better corner. They gave him every chance and he showed that he could not effectively cover him, he couldn’t get his head around. Those weren’t even that well-thrown of balls, he wasn’t in that bad of position, he just didn’t get the head around.”