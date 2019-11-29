Overtime Podcast #112 - Saints clinch NFC South with underwhelming win in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints seal their third straight NFC South title Thursday night with a 26-18 win over the Falcons. New Orleans led throughout the game but settling for field goals allowed Atlanta to make a late charge.
Juan Kincaid on the Saints’ lead erasing late:
“This game never should have been close. I look back on the balls that were dropped. I thought it was a very conservative playcalling from Sean Payton. It was almost like he was trying to force-feed Alvin Kamara to get him going. Everything was five yards and in passing, very few times did they go 15-plus.”
Chris Hagan on Eli Apple initially being assigned to cover Calvin Ridlley:
“You don’t want to break a guys’ confidence down by saying 'Okay, we planned to have you on Ridley but now we don’t have to have you on Ridley, we’re going to give him to the better corner. They gave him every chance and he showed that he could not effectively cover him, he couldn’t get his head around. Those weren’t even that well-thrown of balls, he wasn’t in that bad of position, he just didn’t get the head around.”
