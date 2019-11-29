Saints ride early momentum to halftime lead over Falcons

(WVUE) - The Saints were clearly motivated to erase the mistakes they made last time out against the Falcons and raced out to a 17-9 lead at halftime.
It started following a three and out from the Falcons. Taysom Hill got to the punter to partially block the kick and set the Saints up with great field position at the Atlanta 30 yard line. Then a few plays later, Drew Brees completed a shovel pass to Hill for a touchdown to make it 7-0.
But Atlanta would respond in the second quarter. Matt Ryan connected with Jaeden Graham for a touchdown, but a missed extra point allowed the Saints to maintain a one-point lead, 7-6.
After they’d add a field goal to make it 10-6, the Saints would add one more score to extend their lead before halftime. Following the two-minute warning, Taysom Hill struck once again with a 30-yard touchdown run right up the middle to make it 17-6.
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo would add a field goal just before halftime to make it 17-9.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.