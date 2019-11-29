Shelby: Warming Up Ahead of Sat. Night Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a cool start for Black Friday shoppers, today will be another gorgeous one! Highs will top out in the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday will be warmer with highs reaching near 80 degrees and more cloud cover. This is all ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Rain chances will remain low until late Saturday night when a cold front sparks some rain and a few strong storms in the area.
The rain should clear out early in the morning on Sunday, leaving cooler conditions and lots of sunshine in its wake.
Expect temperatures to stay in the 60s all day. The real chill arrives early next week with frost likely north of the Lake in the mornings and highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.
