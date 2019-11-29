Steady flow of shoppers roamed Lakeside Mall for Black Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Now that we can put Thanksgiving behind us, we can officially start holiday shopping.
A steady flow of shoppers roamed Lakeside Mall looking to start checking things off of their Christmas lists. Doors to the mall opened at 6 AM while the real fun began at 7 AM Friday morning when the store doors opened.
Although the malls were calmer than years past, the Randazzo family said it's a tradition that they wouldn't miss. The ladies were matching in Black Friday themed shirts, something they like to do year after year.
When asked about the crowds, Gina Randazzo Martin said, “It’s nice, light, it’s great, easygoing, Wonderful.”
Long lines of shoppers waited outside of stores like Blue Spero and Lululemon. It was most definitely the talk of Black Friday this year.
Overall shoppers were pleased with their experience this year and even more happy about Lakeside's new special giveaway, "Brunch + Bubbles". If they showed a receipt of $50 or more at Center Court, they were offered a glass of champagne and a VIP Breakfast at Bravo Restaurant. Groups of 3 or more wearing matching t-shirts were entered into the Black Friday raffle drawing.
Marketing Director of Lakeside Mall Erin Graham says they've made renovations to make the shopping experience more comfortable like adding new lounging areas with charging stations.
“People can sit, charge their phones, take a break and go back and shop,” Graham said.
With full hands and great spirits, shoppers looked pleased with what they found this year. When asked if they’ll do it again next year, one shopper said, “In a heartbeat.”
